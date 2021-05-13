S.Korean fishermen sue Japanese govt over Fukushima water -Yonhap

FILE PHOTO: South Korean fishing boats take part in a marine protest, part of nationwide protests to demand Japan withdraw its decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, at the sea off Incheon, South Korea, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean fisheries associations filed a lawsuit against the Japanese government at a local court on Thursday, seeking compensation for the planned release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives of Jeju Island and a shipowners’ association told a news conference outside the Jeju District Court they were demanding about 10 million won ($8,800) per day from the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Yonhap said.

Japan’s government said in April it would release more than 1 million tonnes of treated water from the Fukushima site in stages starting in about two years.

($1 = 1,132.2200 won)