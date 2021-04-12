Japan says to release contaminated Fukushima water into sea

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japan plans to release into the sea more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear station, the government said on Tuesday, a decision that is likely to anger neighbours such as South Korea.

The move, more than a decade after the nuclear disaster, will deal another blow to the fishing industry in Fukushima, which has opposed such a step for years.

The work to release the water will begin in about two years, the government said. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Aaron Sheldrick Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)