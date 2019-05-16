Low prices, promotions lift South Africa's Dis-Chem annual profit

JOHANNESBURG, May 16 (Reuters) - South African drugstore chain Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd reported on Thursday a 7.4% increase in annual earnings, driven by its low-price strategy and aggressive promotional activity, despite financial impacts of a prolonged industrial strike.

Dis-Chem said headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 85.4 cents in the year ended February, compared with 79.6 cents per share a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the most widely watched profit measure in South Africa which strips out certain one-off items. ($1 = 14.2436 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)