Disclosure rules to force private debt funds to address ESG

LONDON, Dec 11 (LPC) - European private debt fund managers are facing pressure to address environmental, social and governance issues as they get swept up in new and far-reaching disclosure regulations laid out by the European Parliament on sustainable investments.

Earlier this year, the European Parliament set out rules that will require most asset managers, including private fund managers, to disclose how sustainability issues affect the value of their investments.

Private debt fund managers may struggle to adopt this regulation as direct lending has been slow to embrace ESG due to its opaque nature and a lack of pressure from investors to ‘go green’.

“I don’t think they have yet given it a huge amount of thought,” said a partner at a law firm who works extensively with private debt funds. “And they have to face it now.”

Most private debt funds do not have an ESG policy, and some invest in industries that are not seen as environmentally-friendly. Under the new rules, fund managers will be unable to hide those investments.

“Fund managers are expected to give information on their ESG policies, and how they integrate material sustainability risks into investment decision-making,” said Vanessa Havard-Williams, global head of environment at Linklaters. “Since that kind of risk should normally be considered whether or not your fund has an ESG focus, this is not something managers can readily discount as irrelevant to their funds.”

Additional disclosure requirements will apply to funds that are marketed as sustainable investments or as having environmental or social objectives. Fund managers will be obligated to disclose the sustainability objectives and information on the methodologies used to assess their impact or characteristics, Havard-Williams said.

The rules aren’t expected to be introduced until the first quarter of 2021, and implementation may be delayed if the guidelines aren’t finalised in time.

WEAK TRANSPARENCY

While fund managers still have at least a year to prepare for the new rules, a major stumbling block is likely to be the lack of ESG transparency for small privately-owned businesses.

“The reality of the situation is a company with 100 employees, and they are unlikely to report their carbon footprint,” said Archie Beeching, director of responsible investment at Muzinich which recently announced its first close of a European private debt fund with an ESG focus.

European lower mid-market private debt lender Kartesia echoed the view.

“ESG information and reporting from small mid-market companies is limited,” said Coralie De Maesschalck, head of portfolio and ESG at Kartesia. “While with primary deals we can still manage to get access to management and increased reporting on ESG, it will be more challenging with our secondary debt investments.”

To increase their influence, direct lenders need to unite in order to persuade middle market borrowers to increase their adoption of ESG issues.

“If you are the only investor to ask difficult questions, companies may look for another offer,” said Beeching, who is also an ESG committee member of the European Leveraged Finance Association.

Streamlining questions that investors frequently ask relating to ESG is one of the options that the ELFA is considering to assist direct lenders.

“It’s a challenge for SMEs to respond to 100 different ESG questions from 100 different investors.” said Beeching. “We need a balance between having a template and avoiding a box-ticking exercise.” (Editing by Christopher Mangham)