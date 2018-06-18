FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 18, 2018 / 4:19 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Discount Investment may sell stake in Israeli supermarket Shufersal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Discount Investment Corp said on Monday it was considering selling shares in Israel’s largest supermarket chain, Shufersal, in an auction to institutional investors.

* Discount Investment, which controls Shufersal with a 50.1 percent stake, said its board of directors instructed the company to examine a possible sale of shares in order to improve its financial flexibility.

* Neither the timing of a possible sale nor the amount of shares to be sold has been set, Discount Investment said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

* Discount Investment said there was no certainty it would decide to sell its shares, in an auction or otherwise. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.