JERUSALEM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Discount Investment Corp said on Wednesday it was examining the sale of shares in Israeli retailer Shufersal.

Discount owns 26% of Shufersal and is examining the sale of an undetermined amount of shares in the country’s largest supermarket chain to institutional investors via a tender in exchange for Discount bonds, it said in a regulatory filing.

Discount said there was no certainty the sale would be made. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)