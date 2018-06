June 4 (Reuters) - Discovery Inc, the owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, said on Monday it would invest over $2 billion for rights to broadcast and stream PGA Tour golf tournaments internationally.

The 12-year partnership involves the development of a new PGA Tour-branded video streaming service, the company said. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)