JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South African insurer Discovery said on Thursday its profits for the six months to Dec. 31 fell by 10%, as it again endured a hit to its bottom line in order to invest in new businesses like its bank.

The company’s diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the period stood at 311.7 cents ($0.2068), compared to 347.2 cents a year earlier. HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa. ($1 = 15.0700 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kim Coghill)