JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - South African insurer Discovery said on Wednesday its annual profit dropped by 12% in the year to June 30.

The company said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 789 cents ($0.5178) for the period, compared with 899.6 cents a year earlier. ($1 = 15.2369 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Louise Heavens)