July 30 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR and Co said on Monday it will form a joint venture with oil and gas producer Williams Cos Inc to buy Discovery Midstream from TPG Growth for about $1.2 billion.

Discovery, a a Dallas-based oil and gas services provider, will be led by its existing management team, once the deal closes. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)