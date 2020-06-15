Financials
June 15, 2020

S.African insurer Discovery warns of up to 90% decline in profits

JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Discovery said on Monday its full-year profits could fall by up to 90%, accounting for an estimated 3.3 billion rand ($191.03 million) provision for the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the impact of interest rates.

The insurer said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - for the year to June 30 were currently expected to be between 70% and 90% lower, though it warned the final outcome is subject to a high degree of volatility. ($1 = 17.2744 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

