S.African insurer Discovery's half-year earnings drop

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Discovery reported a 16 percent fall in headline earnings per share for the first half of its financial year on Thursday, as it dedicated “considerable” funds to investing in new business lines.

The insurer said its normalised, undiluted headline earnings per share for the period stood at 3.66 rands ($0.2607), compared to about 4.38 rands per share last year.

Headline earnings per share is a key profit measure in South Africa that strips out one-off items.