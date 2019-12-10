Disgruntled chocolate buyers get bitter pill from 7th Circuit

Two Illinois residents who were upset that their 7-ounce packages of Fannie May chocolates contained as much as 38 percent air got another disappointment on Monday, when the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of their potential class action.

Clarisha Benson and Lorenzo Smith failed to allege that the “slack-filled” boxes of Mint Meltaways and Pixies were worth less than their $9.99 price tag – an omission that “is fatal to their effort to show pecuniary loss,” and therefore to their claims under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act (ICFA), the court held.

