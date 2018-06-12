Dish expands Amazon Alexa features for set-top boxes

June 12 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp said on Tuesday users will now be able to set recordings, launch apps and navigate menus on its Hopper range of set-top boxes through Amazon.com Inc’s Alexa-powered Echo devices.

While users can currently play or pause content with the Alexa voice assistant, the latest update will allow them to use commands such as “Alexa, launch Netflix” to open the app.

There have been reports about Dish and Amazon discussing a partnership to enter the wireless business. Dish has been buying up spectrum, or radio frequencies that carry the data flowing through devices.