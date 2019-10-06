Company News
October 6, 2019 / 12:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dish customers regain access to Fox channels

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp said on Sunday that its customers can again watch Fox Corp’s local channels like FS1 and FS2, after the companies agreed a new contract.

Fox had removed cable networks FS1, FS2, Big 10 Network, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes from Dish last month after failing to reach a new agreement with the company.

The channels have now been restored, Dish said in a statement, without giving details of the terms of the agreement. (Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

