Dish loses more pay TV subscribers in Q1

May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp said on Thursday it lost more than 250,000 pay TV subscribers in the quarter, as it disconnected connections for customers in the hospitality and airline sectors that were hit hard by lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dish’s pay TV unit, which includes Sling TV that allows subscribers to stream live television, lost net 413,000 subscribers compared with a net loss of 259,000 subscribers a year earlier.

Total revenue for the company rose to $3.22 billion in the quarter ended March 31 from $3.19 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $3.15 billion, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.