August 3, 2018 / 10:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dish quarterly revenue falls 5 pct on subscriber loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. satellite TV service provider Dish Network Corp reported a 5 percent drop in quarterly revenue on Friday, as the company lost 151,000 net pay-TV subscribers.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $439 million, or 83 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $40 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $3.46 billion from $3.64 billion. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

