Company News
February 19, 2020 / 11:12 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Dish quarterly revenue tops estimates

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp’s quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as the U.S. satellite TV service provider lost fewer subscribers in its pay-TV business.

The company posted total revenue of $3.24 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $3.31 billion a year earlier, beating analysts’ average estimate of $3.15 billion according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $389 million, or 69 cents per share, from $337 million, or 64 cents per share, in the previous year. (Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru and Arriana McLymore in New York; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below