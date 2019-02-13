Dish reports 5 percent drop in quarterly revenue

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp on Wednesday reported a nearly 5 percent drop in quarterly revenue, as the U.S. satellite TV service provider lost more-than-expected pay-TV subscribers.

Net income attributable to Dish Network fell to $337 million, or 64 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31 from $1.39 billion, or $2.64 per share, a year earlier when it recorded an about $1.2 billion tax gain.

Revenue fell to $3.31 billion from $3.48 billion. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)