REFILE-Dish revenue beats on pay-TV subscriber addition

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday as it added 148,000 pay-TV subscribers.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $353 million, or 66 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $432 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.8% to $3.17 billion, but beat analysts’ average estimate of $3.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)