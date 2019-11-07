Company News
November 7, 2019 / 11:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Dish revenue beats on pay-TV subscriber addition

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous text in signoff)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday as it added 148,000 pay-TV subscribers.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $353 million, or 66 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $432 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.8% to $3.17 billion, but beat analysts’ average estimate of $3.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below