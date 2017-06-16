FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Disneyland Shanghai has "encouraging" first year
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2017 / 9:49 AM / 2 months ago

Disneyland Shanghai has "encouraging" first year

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai Disneyland's first year was encouraging and the "right precursors" are in place for development of the brand in China, Bob Chapek, head of parks and resorts at Walt Disney Co, told reporters on Friday.

"We're extraordinarily encouraged by the unbelievable result of 11 million guests in the first year and more important than that, the satisfaction scores that we get are extraordinarily high. And I think those are the sort of right precursors, if you will, for future development," he said when asked about expansion plans.

"We're very encouraged by what we've seen." (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.