Hot Stocks
May 8, 2019 / 8:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Disney earnings beat estimates on boost from theme parks

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co reported second-quarter profit and revenue that beat analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, as more visitors flocked to its theme parks.

Excluding certain items, Disney earned $1.61 per share, above analysts’ average expectations of $1.58 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company, which recently bought the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s TV and film assets, said total revenue rose to $14.92 billion from $14.55 billion, also above analysts’ estimates of $14.36 billion. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below