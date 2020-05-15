S.Africa's Distell warns of up to 80% drop in full-year profits

JOHANNESBURG, May 15 (Reuters) - South African drinks maker Distell said on Friday its full-year profits could drop by up to 80% due to the impact of the coronavirus, which has seen alcohol sales banned in its home market since March.

The company, which makes wines, spirits and ciders, said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - would be between 60% and 80% lower in the year to June 30. It reported HEPS of 652.9 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Edmund Blair)