JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South African alcoholic drinks maker Distell said on Thursday its profit for the six months to Dec. 31 fell by 4.8%, hurt by lower sales volumes and rising costs.

The company’s headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, stood at 548.6 cents (US$0.3600), verses 570.7 cents a year earlier. ($1 = 15.2377 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Himani Sarkar)