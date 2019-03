JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - South African wine and spirits maker Distell Group Holdings Ltd said on Friday headline earnings for the six months to Dec. 31 rose 6.6 percent when normalised and adjusted for foreign exchange movements.

The company, which is striving to become Africa’s premier drinks brand, said its headline earnings per share stood at 570.7 cents ($0.4058), compared to 509.2 cents a year earlier. ($1 = 14.0641 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)