JOHANNESBURG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - South African drinks maker Distell on Wednesday posted a 1.8% drop in full-year profit, hit by problems in Angola and Zimbabwe.

The company said headline earnings per share - the main profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items - stood at 656.4 cents ($0.4308), compared with 688.2 cents a year ago. ($1 = 15.2369 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)