UPDATE 1-South African drinks maker Distell posts higher earnings, raises dividend

(Adds more detail, CEO quote)

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - South African wine and spirits maker Distell Group Holdings Ltd reported higher half-year earnings and raised its dividend on Friday, as growth in other African countries helped offset a difficult domestic market.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) in the six months ended December rose 12 percent from a year earlier to 570.7 cents ($0.4058), the company said.

HEPS is the most widely watched profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

Distell, which is striving to become Africa’s premier drinks brand, raised its dividend for the six-month period by 5.5 percent to 174 cents per share.

Chief Executive Richard Rushton said he was particularly encouraged by the performance of Distell’s operations outside of South Africa, which the company said gave impetus to its growth ambitions.

He said the company’s international businesses, which includes markets like Europe, would “explore complementary M&A opportunities”.

Distell, which makes Hunters and Savanna cider, has laid out a set of ambitious growth plans, including doubling revenue growth by 2021, increasing market share in South Africa and expansion across the continent and into one major international market.

The company was hit like other consumer firms by a difficult economy and declining consumer spending in its home market, where sales volumes declined by 2.1 percent, but it still grew revenue.

Outside of South Africa, revenues were up 21.1 percent on a 12.7 percent increase in sales volumes, with those rising to 43 percent and 34.1 percent respectively in markets outside of the Southern African Customs Union. ($1 = 14.0641 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)