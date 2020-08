Cloud-based law firm Rimon Law has brought on Xiaowei Ye as a partner in its Shenzhen and Washington D.C. offices.

The addition of Ye, who previously served as managing partner of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius’ office in Beijing, continues the expansion of the firm’s presence in China, Rimon said Tuesday in announcing the hire. The alternative firm opened its Shenzhen office last year.

