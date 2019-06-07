U.S. appeals court revives D.C. disparate impact lawsuit over 'reduction in force'

A divided federal appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit by 47 longtime employees of a Washington, D.C. family services agency who said they were fired through am illegal “reduction in force” that had a disparate impact on minorities.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for D.C. Circuit said a reduction in force could qualify as a “particular employment practice” susceptible to a challenge for its adverse racial impact under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

