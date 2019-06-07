Westlaw News
June 7, 2019 / 9:33 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

U.S. appeals court revives D.C. disparate impact lawsuit over 'reduction in force'

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit by 47 longtime employees of a Washington, D.C. family services agency who said they were fired through am illegal “reduction in force” that had a disparate impact on minorities.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for D.C. Circuit said a reduction in force could qualify as a “particular employment practice” susceptible to a challenge for its adverse racial impact under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wJva5G

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below