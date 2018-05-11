Ditech, Fannie Mae sued over mortgage default inspection fees

Mortgage servicer Ditech Financial and home financing giant Fannie Mae have been hit with a proposed class action accusing them of charging borrowers for excessive home inspections and disguising the fees to look legitimate on billing statements.

Filed on Thursday in Orlando federal court, the lawsuit said thousands of Florida homeowners who missed payments on their mortgages may have been charged for inspections that were not permitted by mortgage servicing guidelines or clearly disclosed.

