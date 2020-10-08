Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

Law firm data on women's advancement finds big gap in senior roles

By Chinekwu Osakwe

1 Min Read

A new study cited data showing the proportion of women lawyers shrinks from more than 50% among law firm junior associates to less than a quarter among equity partners in North America, and warned that some efforts to combat bias - such as women-only affinity groups and networks - may backfire.

But the report, released this week by Thomson Reuters company Acritas and the Thomson Reuters Institute, also yielded some positive findings. The researchers found that flexible working arrangements - a phenomenon made nearly universal during the pandemic - can help level the playing field between men and women lawyers, for example.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/30KLJgO

