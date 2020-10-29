Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

New diversity chief at Davis Wright says high-level mandate is key for change

By Chinekwu Osakwe

1 Min Read

Oct 29 -

Yusuf Zakir began his legal career as a litigator in 2010 at Latham & Watkins, where he said he was almost always the only underrepresented person in a group. After spending his free time working on diversity efforts at the firm, he decided he could make a bigger difference if he pivoted to diversity and inclusion work full-time.

Ten years later, Zakir has already established himself as a veteran in a growing field of law firm diversity professionals. On Monday, he started as chief diversity and inclusion officer at Davis Wright Tremaine, a new position at the firm.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3efxOF5

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up