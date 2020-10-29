New diversity chief at Davis Wright says high-level mandate is key for change

Oct 29 -

Yusuf Zakir began his legal career as a litigator in 2010 at Latham & Watkins, where he said he was almost always the only underrepresented person in a group. After spending his free time working on diversity efforts at the firm, he decided he could make a bigger difference if he pivoted to diversity and inclusion work full-time.

Ten years later, Zakir has already established himself as a veteran in a growing field of law firm diversity professionals. On Monday, he started as chief diversity and inclusion officer at Davis Wright Tremaine, a new position at the firm.

