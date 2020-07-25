Westlaw News
July 25, 2020 / 1:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Divided 10th Circ. revives lawsuit over Microsoft, Blue Cross ERISA plan

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court on Friday revived a New York family’s lawsuit against Microsoft Corp. and its delegated ERISA plan administrator, Premera Blue Cross, for denying coverage for their teenage daughter’s long-term psychiatric treatment at a residential facility in Utah.

In a 2-1 split, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge in Salt Lake City gave too much deference to Premera’s coverage determination based on a “discretionary authority” clause in a plan document that the parents “had no way of knowing … even existed.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2ZUUQvs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
