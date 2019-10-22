IN BRIEF: ‘Chapel’ singer’s heir finds no love in 5th Circuit royalty fight

The heir of Dixie Cups singer Joan Marie Johnson cannot sue New York-based Artist Rights Enforcement Corp in Louisiana for allegedly taking a 50 percent share of Johnson’s royalties after her death, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday.

The panel upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey in New Orleans, where Johnson and two cousins formed the black “girl group” best known for its 1964 hit, “Chapel of Love.” The song has been covered by the Ronettes, Bette Midler and the Beach Boys and used in movies including “Father of the Bride” and “Full Metal Jacket.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/33UvFs1