CORRECTED-UK's Dixons Carphone names Halfords' Jonny Mason as finance chief (March 27)

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Humphrey Singer will remain at Dixons Carphone until July 2018 and will not leave at the end of this month)

March 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Dixons Carphone Plc named on Tuesday British cycle retailer Halfords Group Plc’s finance chief, Jonny Mason, as its finance director.

Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone’s current finance chief, Humphrey Singer, is set to remain in the role until July 2018 before joining clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer . (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)