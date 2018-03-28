FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
March 27, 2018 / 6:38 AM / in 16 hours

CORRECTED-UK's Dixons Carphone names Halfords' Jonny Mason as finance chief (March 27)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Humphrey Singer will remain at Dixons Carphone until July 2018 and will not leave at the end of this month)

March 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Dixons Carphone Plc named on Tuesday British cycle retailer Halfords Group Plc’s finance chief, Jonny Mason, as its finance director.

Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone’s current finance chief, Humphrey Singer, is set to remain in the role until July 2018 before joining clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer . (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.