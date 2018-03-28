CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-UK's Dixons Carphone names Halfords' Jonny Mason as finance chief (March 27)

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Humphrey Singer will remain at Dixons Carphone until July 2018 and will not leave at the end of this month. Also corrects spelling of company name in paragraph 5.)

March 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest electricals and mobile phone retailer, Dixons Carphone Plc, named on Tuesday cycle retailer Halfords Group Plc finance chief Jonny Mason as its finance director.

Dixons Carphone’s current finance chief, Humphrey Singer, is set to remain in the role until July 2018 before joining clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer.

Mason’s is the second top executive appointment in a span of two months after the company said in January that its CEO and finance director had resigned.

Alex Baldock, the former chief executive of Shop Direct, was named Dixons Carphone CEO in January, replacing Sebastian James, who had quit to run the Boots retail chain in the UK.

In January, Dixons Carphone reported a 6 percent rise in underlying revenue for the 10 weeks to Jan. 6, beating analysts’ forecast, as it expanded market share in electricals and on strong demand for the new iPhone.

Shares of Dixons Carphone were up about 1 percent in morning trading on the London Stock Exchange.