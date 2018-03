March 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Dixons Carphone Plc named on Tuesday British cycle retailer Halfords Group Plc’s finance chief, Jonny Mason, as its finance director.

Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone’s current finance chief, Humphrey Singer, is set to leave the company at the end of this month to join Marks & Spencer. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)