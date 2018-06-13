FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 6:23 PM / in 9 hours

Britain's crime agency investigating Dixons Carphone cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s National Crime Agency said on Wednesday it is investigating the cyber attack on the mobile phone and electricals retailer Dixons Carphone.

“We are working with partners – including the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) – and specialist officers from the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU) will be working with the company to secure evidence,” the agency said in a statement.

“The complexity of these enquiries means this is an investigation which will take time.”

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

