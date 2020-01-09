Cyclical Consumer Goods
Britain's ICO fines Dixons Carphone relating to cyber attack

Jan 9 (Reuters) - A unit of British electricals retailer Dixons Carphone has been fined 500,000 pounds relating to a cyber attack that affected at least 14 million people between July 2017 and April 2018, Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said.

In a separate statement on Thursday, the London-listed company called some of the ICO’s key findings disappointing, adding it was studying the conclusions in detail and considering its grounds for appeal. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

