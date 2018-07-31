Dixons Carphone says 10 mln customer records may have been obtained in 2017

July 31 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone said on Tuesday that about 10 million records containing personal data of customers may have been accessed in 2017, when the British electricals and mobile phone retailer became the victim of a major cyber attack.

“While there is now evidence that some of this data may have left our systems, these records do not contain payment card or bank account details and there is no evidence that any fraud has resulted. We are continuing to keep the relevant authorities updated,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)