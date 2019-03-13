UK's FCA fines Dixons Carphone for mis-selling phone insurance

March 13 (Reuters) - A British financial watchdog imposed a fine of 29.1 million pounds on Dixons Carphone Plc on Wednesday for mis-selling of Geek Squad, a mobile phone insurance and technical support service.

The Financial Conduct Authority said that the company’s Carphone Warehouse did not give its staff the right training to give proper advice to customers purchasing the service and were trained to recommend it to customers who already had cover. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)