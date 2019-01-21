Activist Elliott exploring taking stake in Dixons Carphone - Sky News

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Shares in British electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone rose as much as 7.6 percent after Sky News reported that activist investor Elliott Advisors is exploring plans to buy a “big stake” in the firm.

It said Elliott has been undertaking detailed analysis of Dixons Carphone’s finances for several weeks.

The group, which is due to update on trading on Tuesday, warned on profit in May last year. In December it slumped to a 440 million pound ($566 million) first-half loss and cut its dividend. ($1 = 0.7775 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)