Outgoing Dixons Carphone UK boss in talks to join M&S - Sky News

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - The outgoing UK and Ireland chief executive of retailer Dixons Carphone is in discussion with Marks & Spencer about joining the firm’s board, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Dixons Carphone said in April that Katie Bickerstaffe would be leaving the company.

A spokesman at the firm did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment sent by Reuters. Marks & Spencer could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by William Maclean)