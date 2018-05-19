FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2018 / 1:14 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Outgoing Dixons Carphone UK boss in talks to join M&S - Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - The outgoing UK and Ireland chief executive of retailer Dixons Carphone is in discussion with Marks & Spencer about joining the firm’s board, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Dixons Carphone said in April that Katie Bickerstaffe would be leaving the company.

A spokesman at the firm did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment sent by Reuters. Marks & Spencer could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
