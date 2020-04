LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s O2 mobile network is cutting ties with Carphone Warehouse after it failed to agree a new partnership deal with the retailer, it said on Wednesday.

“After 20 years of trading, our current consumer contract with Dixons Carphone expired on 31st March 2020,” said the operator owned by Spain’s Telefonica. (Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by David Goodman)