Britain's Dixons Carphone maintains guidance after flat Christmas

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - British retailer Dixons Carphone reported flat overall underlying revenue over the key Christmas period, with sales growth in electricals offset by falling mobile phone sales.

The group said it was on track to meet its targets, with no change to the financial guidance given at its interim results in December.

Dixons Carphone which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in Britain, said like-for-like sales in the UK & Ireland electricals division rose 2% in the 10 weeks to Jan. 4, while sales in the UK & Ireland mobile business on the same basis fell 9%.

Group like-for-like sales growth was zero. That compared to analysts’ average forecast of a 1% fall and a 2% fall in the second quarter. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)