LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - British electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone will close all UK standalone Carphone Warehouse stores as part of a plan to turn around its mobile business, it said on Tuesday.

The stores to shut represent 8% of Dixons Carphone’s total UK selling space, it said, adding tha7t almost 40% of affected employees are expected to take new roles in the business.