Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 6, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dixons Carphone begins slow road to recovery, says on track for targets

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone, the troubled British electricals and mobile phone retailer, said underlying revenue remained flat in the 13 weeks to July 28, as expected, and reiterated its full-year profit targets.

The company is recovering from a huge profit warning in May. It said trading in the first quarter had been helped by demand for electronic products during the soccer World Cup, which offset weaker demand for white goods and computers.

“Full year profit before tax guidance of around 300 million pounds ($387 million) and all other guidance for the year remains unchanged,” it said. ($1 = 0.7751 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)

