January 22, 2018 / 7:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dixons Carphone reports 6 percent jump in underlying revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone tightened its full-year profit forecast range on Monday after a strong performance in Norway and Greece combined with better demand for the new iPhone in Britain to boost its Christmas trading.

The electricals retailer, which announced the pending departure of its CEO Seb James on Friday, said underlying group revenue was up 6 percent in the 10 weeks to Jan. 6.

It now expects to deliver 2017/18 profit before tax in the range of 365 million to 385 million pounds ($534 million). That compares with a previous forecast of 360 million to 400 million pounds given in December. ($1 = 0.7209 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Louise Heavens)

