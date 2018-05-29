FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dixons Carphone says next year's profit to fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - British retailer Dixons Carphone gave a downbeat profit forecast for its 2018/19 financial year, saying it expected the UK electricals market to contract and would need to invest more in its staff and customer offer next year.

Dioxons Carphone said it expected headline pretax profit to be around 300 million pounds ($400 million), some 21 percent behind the 382 million pounds it is forecasting for this year, and also a long way off the 387 million pounds analyst consensus. ($1 = 0.7509 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

